As Schitt's Creek Cast Reunites At Emmys 2021, Here Is How They Made History Last Year

The CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek may have ended but the Rose family is not done entertaining the fans with their antics. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held on September 19 in Los Angeles, witnessed a star dazzled night of A-List celebrities walking down the red carpet to celebrate the notable shows and movies of the year. Presenting the award for the comedy directing and writing categories, the Schitt's Creek cast graced the stage together.

Following their appearance, fans could not help but reminisce on the night of Emmys 2020 when the show made history by sweeping away a record-breaking number of trophies. As the cast reunites at Emmys 2021, take a look at how the Rose family made history at the award ceremony last year.

Schitt's Creek cast reunites at Emmys 2021

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy graced the stage of the Primetime award ceremony to present the award for the comedy directing and writing categories. According to People magazine, the Rose family used this opportunity to bring back their quirky chemistry by pulling off jokes that had the audience in splits. While on the stage, Dan exclaimed, ''There's nothing on the prompter'' after which Murphy inquired, ''Is there a tech guy?''.

The outspoken member of the family, Eugene went to speak his mind by saying, ''Ok, they wouldn't be doing this on purpose would they?'' as the members pounce on him to shut him up. Eugene, did you do something?" O'Hara playfully asked the actor. He also asked the Emmy writers to ''lift the writing a little bit.''

Schitt's Creek record-breaking Emmy

The sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed sitcom went home with seven Primetime awards and nine Emmys in all at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. It set a record for bagging the most awards by a comedy show in a single day. Eugene Levy also won his first Emmy for best actor in a comedy series for his role of Johnny Rose. The awards included the best writing, directing, overall comedy series awards, best-supporting actor and actress won by Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, casting and costumes. It also got placed second in the most nods received by a series by bagging 15 nominations in total.

Image:"Instagram/schittscreek