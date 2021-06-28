As The Lady Boss Releases, Here's All You Need To Know About Jackie Collins' Family

Jacqueline Jill Collins aka Jackie Collins is one of the most well-known English romance novelist and actors. Over the course of her career, Jackie Collins wrote 32 novels and sold a reported half a billion books, but no matter how many glamorous, brave protagonists she created, none of them was as great a Collins creation as the late author herself. Talking about Jackie Collins, here’s a look at the actor’s family and her daughters.

About Jackie Collins husband and kids?

Jackie Collins married Wallace Austin in 1960, and the following year, Tracy, their only child, was born. Their marriage lasted until 1964 when she divorced him due to the strains brought on by his reliance on manic depression medication. In 1965, he died of a self-inflicted overdose. She then married Oscar Lerman, a London nightclub owner 18 years her senior, and the couple had two children, Tiffany in 1967 and Rory in 1969. Tracy, Collins' daughter, was also formally adopted by Lerman. They were married until his death from prostate cancer in 1992. By then, the actor was blessed with three daughters whom she loved very much.

Collins then got engaged to Los Angeles business executive Frank Calcagnini in 1994. However, the couple never married because he died of a brain tumour in 1998. Collins revealed in 2011 that she had a man for every occasion when asked if she was dating anyone. She went on to say that when she was a kid, she used to read her father's Playboy and see guys with amazing apartments and cars.

About the documentary

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, a new CNN Films documentary, follows the author's career and meteoric rise to the top of best-seller lists while also revealing the personal struggles that shaped her work. Director Laura Fairrie drew on Collins' home videos and diaries, as well as interviews with Jackie Collins' daughters, close friends, and her sister, Joan Collins, a legend in her own right, to tell that intimate story. Jackie Collins' children have shared some adorable moments with their mom that are truly unmissable. Lady Boss premiered on CNN on June 27 at 9 pm. The documentary has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and audiences. Watch the trailer below.

