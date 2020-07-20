Ash Armand Of 'Gigolos' Fame Arrested For Beating His Girlfriend To Death; Details Inside

The 38-year-old escort and reality TV star Ash Armand has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Las Vegas. Ash Armand who's real name was Akshaya Kubiak, starred in American Reality Television show Gigolos. Ash Armand, and his colleagues on Gigolos, was seen providing escort services to female clients in Las Vegas. Read on to find out more about Ash Armand’s arrest.

Source: @AshArmand4 (Twitter)

Why was Ash Armand arrested?

38-year-old reality TV star Ash Armand was one of the male escorts who appeared in Season 3, 4, and 5 of Gigolos. According to the reports of a media portal, Ash Armand has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend under the influence of drugs in Las Vegas. The alleged murderer and reality star Ash Armand reportedly, called 911 on Thursday morning, claiming that his girlfriend lay unresponsive in their Las Vegas home.

Ash Armand’s girlfriend dead

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Ash Armand had murdered his girlfriend, 29-year-old Heleen Kaur Dulai, by beating her to death during a drug-fuelled rage. Reports also suggest that the cops arrived and found Dulai’s body lifeless. Media reports have also revealed the police indicated that Dulai’s body showed signs of trauma.

According to the reports of a media portal, the cops immediately arrested Ash Armand on one count of open murder. Following the arrest, the detectives began investigating the crime to determine if Ash Armand was, in fact, the murderer. Reports suggest that after conducting a brief investigation, the investigators claimed that the male escort was under the influence of drugs in the hours leading up to the incident and following the discovery of Dulai’s dead body.

According to the media portal, the detectives confirmed that Ash Armand savagely beat his 29-year-old girlfriend to death in a drug-fuelled rage. As per media reports, the Ash Armand is facing murder charges and is being held without bail in a Detention Center in Las Vegas. However, the authorities are still trying to determine the exact cause of Heleen Kaur Dulai’s tragic death.

Ash Armand Instagram Update

Ash Armand, was very active on his Instagram handle. The reality TV star has over 79,000 followers on his Instagram handle. Ash Armand was also a content creator on YouTube and his YouTube channel has over 62,000 subscribers. However, since the arrest, Armand’s Instagram handle has been made private.

