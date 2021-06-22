Ashley Graham Pens A Note On Body Positivity Encouraging Fans To Embrace Their Bodies

Ashley Graham recently took to Instagram and penned a motivating note for fans encouraging them to embrace their bodies this summer. She stated that stretch marks or a fat body are also “beautiful” in their way and people shouldn’t worry about showing their skin.

Ashley Graham encourages fans to embrace their bodies this summer

Ashley shared a set of pictures of women who are beautiful in their own skin. The first picture read, “BEAUTIFUL. END OF DISCUSSION” which was followed by photos of women showing off their stretch marks and body fat while wearing bikinis. She captioned her post by writing, “as the weather gets warmer, i know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin. i hope these photos i’ve been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivates you to love the skin you’re in. believe me when i say your body is beautiful, and i know it’s easy to tell yourself the lie that you’re not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, ‘flawless’ enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it’s hot out there and so are you. don’t let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say “i love you” to yourself every day)!” (sic).

Her fans and followers were left in awe with her post full of positivity and dropped comments such as, “Love you”, “We are all for this self love and glowing with confidence from the inside out”, “Thank you for this post Ashley”, “I love this AG”, “Thank you so much for being an amazing role model!!! You helped me build my confidence! Thank you for being you!!! Love you Ashley!!!!!” along with multiple heart emojis. Have a look at the fan reactions below:

Ashley Graham on body positivity

In February 2021, Ashley spoke to WSJ. Magazine about being labelled a plus-size model and said that what motivates her to continue to talk about her body is that she didn’t have anyone talking about their body when she was young. She also explained that the lack of representation in the fashion industry inspired her to “keep it real” on social media. She doesn’t post “perfect Instagram photos” because she wants people to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.

(IMAGE: ASHLEY GRAHAM'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.