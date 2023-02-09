Ashton Kutcher Clears The Air On Being Awkward Around Reese Witherspoon

Actor Ashton Kutcher recently addressed why he looked awkward in a recent set of pictures with Reese Witherspoon. Kutcher and Witherspoon are currently promoting their film Your Place or Mine. While they were part of a promotional session together, fans found their chemistry to be a little lack-lustre.

As the Two and a Half-Men star appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast, he explained he had to make a choice about posing in the promotional picture.

I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos pic.twitter.com/B8p5RQvEtP — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 3, 2023

Ashton Kutcher said if he got too cosy with the Legally Blonde star, that might have indicated that he was having an affair with her.

At the same time, if he was awkward around her, that might have indicated that they have no chemistry. Ashton Kutcher, apparently, chose the latter option.

“Here’s the thing: if I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. Like, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, then the rumour is we don’t like each other.”

Ashton Kutcher is currently married to star Mila Kunis. Reese Witherspoon previously revealed what Mila Kunis thought about the awkward pictures. Witherspoon told TODAY that Mila Kunis sent her an email, saying: “You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.”

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are set to be part of Your Place or Mine, a romantic comedy in which Kutcher stars as Peter and Witherspoon stars as Debbie. In the film, both Debbie and Peter have always been friends but live on opposite coasts. After they swap houses for a week, they find out that they have feelings for each other.

Aline Brosh McKenna is set to make her directorial debut with the film. She has previously written films such as The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. Your Place or Mine is set to release on February 10.