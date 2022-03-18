Hollywood power-couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' fundraiser for Ukraine reached the $30 million (over Rs 228.53 crore) mark on Thursday, March 17. The duo began their fundraiser at the beginning of March to lend support to the Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homeland as Russia continues its military operation.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' aim was to raise about $30 million in aid for the war-hit nation; now, after achieving the goal, the couple took to social media to thank everyone who took an initiative to join their collective effort.

'Our work is not done': Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

After two weeks of starting the fundraiser, the couple informed that about 65,000 people stepped up to donate and stand in solidarity with Ukraine. The duo added that they are overwhelmed with the 'outpouring love' that everyone has shown to maximise their humanitarian effort. They asserted that their work isn't done yet, as according to the couple, this fundraiser is 'far from a solution' to the actual problem. However, Kutcher and Kunis added that it will help the needy to find a softer landing as they prepare to move on in their lives.

They wrote, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. Two weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal. While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

"Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered," the couple added.

Further, the couple said that they will treat every penny with respect and honour to maximise positive outcomes for the refugees. "As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor (sic) for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximised for positive outcomes for others," they concluded.

(Image: @aplusk/Instagram)