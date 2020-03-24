'Asterix' Creator Albert Uderzo Passes Away; Family Claims Death Unrelated To COVID-19

Albert Uderzo, the co-creator of the world-renowned comic series, Asterix, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Albert Uderzo was an illustrator for the Asterix comic series and was instrumental for its massive success. The comic creator breathed his last at his home in Neuilly, West Paris.

Albert Uderzo was 92 years old at the time of his passing and according to his son in law, Bernard de Choisy, he died of a heart attack unrelated to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to an international news agency, Albert Uderzo's son in law, Bernard de Choisy, stated that Albert died in his sleep at his home. Further, Bernard said that Albert Uderzo had been extremely tired for the past several weeks. The Asterix creator's family also claimed that he died of a natural heart attack and that his death was not related to Coronavirus.

Albert Uderzo is often referred to as the father of Asterix. He and Rene Goscinny were the co-creators of the acclaimed comic series and were responsible for the creation of the iconic Gaul village that single-handedly fought the Roman Empire. The two creators were also the ones who designed Asterix's large, strong, and dim-witted companion, Obelix.

During the early years of the Asterix comics, Albert Uderzo worked as the illustrator for the series while Rene Goscinny wrote the story. However, when Rene passed away in 1977, Albert Uderzo took on the role of both writer and illustrator, creating entire volumes all by himself.

Uderzo's first Asterix comic was published and 1959 and the comic maker worked on the series until his retirement in 2009. However, Asterix comics continued to be published even after Uderzo's retirement, with the latest comic being released only a year back in October of 2019.

Characters of the comics

Other than Asterix and Obelix, the comic series is also beloved for its hilariously erratic Gaul villagers. Getafix is the village druid and the creator of the magic potion that grants Asterix and the rest of the villagers immense superhuman strength.

The chief of the village, Vitalstatistix, is another extreme character with an overblown ego. And finally, there is Cacofonix, the village bard, who sings so bad that the villagers tie him up and gag his mouth just to shut him up.

