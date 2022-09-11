At D23 Expo, Harrison Ford Announces 'Indiana Jones 5' Will Be His Last; 'This Is It'

Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford has rolled his sleeves and is all set to return to action with the forthcoming film Indiana Jones 5. The actor was among the notable names at the Lucasfilm panel at the Star Wars Celebration wherein he announced that the forthcoming film will hit theatres on June 30, 2023. During the preview of the flick at the ongoing D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, Harrison got emotional as he appeared onstage with director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford gets emotional confirming his final appearance

Speaking at D23 Expo 2022, Ford said, "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us." An emotional Ford added, “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons," as per Variety.

He continued, "‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart. We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your a**." Harrison confirmed that this will be his last time playing the role, saying, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much.”

Watch Harrison Ford choke up with tears during a standing ovation after the first look at ‘INDIANA JONES 5’ was shown. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/GVxErWo9uS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 10, 2022

Moreover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge also shared Harrison's emotions and said, "I had the time of my life making this movie. I feel so incredibly lucky and keeping up with this guy is exhausting.”

Meanwhile, the plot details and further facts pertaining to the franchise have been kept under wraps. According to Screen Rant, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to serve as both a sequel and prequel. After divulging the release date details at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, the official Indiana Jones Twitter account has revealed the first look of Indiana Jones 5.

