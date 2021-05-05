Audrey Hepburn's Birthday: Paris Hilton Wishes Her 'forever Queen' And Calls Her An 'Icon'

Legendary Hollywood actor Audrey Hepburn was crowned a Fashion Icon even before the term entirely came to play. Her black dress from the iconic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's is known to be a fashion statement even today. As May 4 is the late Audrey Hepburn's birthday, Hollywood celebrity Paris Hilton took to her social media page to wish her "forever queen".

Paris Hilton wishes Audrey Hepburn on her birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Paris shared an edited close-up picture of herself and Audrey standing side by side. In the picture, Paris has recreated Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's look and is dressed exactly like her idol wearing a black dress, with her hair up in a bun and a diamond tiara on top. She is also wearing pearls like Audrey and her makeup is also similar. They both have made a balloon out of chewing gum and are posing the exact same way. Along with the picture, Paris wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only #AudreyHepburn! I still love watching your iconic movies and they always put me in a good mood. You will always be a legendary film and fashion #Icon. #ForeverQueen." Check it out.

Netizens react to Paris Hilton's Instagram post

Fans of the celeb were amazed by the recreation and have been flooding Paris' comment section with starstruck emojis. The fans also wished the late actor a very happy birthday and recalled her iconic movies. One user wrote, "Aahhh! This is so cute!!!" while another commented, "Your photos are everything!! Love Audrey Hepburn Movies too." Take a look.

About Audrey Hepburn's movies

Born on May 4, 1929, Audrey Hepburn has been recognised as both a film and a fashion icon. The actor was the first woman to win an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe Award for a single performance for her movie Roman Holiday. Most popularly known for her cult classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, Audrey Hepburn has always been a class apart and has also received recognition in the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame. Some of her other notable movies include My Fair Lady, Charade, The Nun's Story, Wait Until Dark and many more. Audrey Hepburn died in her sleep on January 20, 1993, after being sick for some time.

(IMAGE: PARIS HILTON'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.