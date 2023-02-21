Avatar 2 Becomes World's Third-highest-grossing Film As Titanic Sinks To Fourth Spot

James Cameron overtook his own film Titanic after his latest effort, Avatar 2, became the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water has a global box office revenue of $2.2433 billion so far, which is slightly ahead of Titanic’s $2.2428 billion. The success of Avatar 2 also makes James Cameron the only director to have three films generating more than $2 billion globally.

The Hollywood director is also leading the list of the highest-grossing films ever with his blockbuster Avatar (2009). While the film has a box office collection of almost $2.92 billion, Avengers: Endgame is the second highest-grossing film ever with $2.7 billion in revenue. Titanic is now the fourth highest-grossing film ever.

Other films on the list include Star Wars: Episode VII - The Forces Awakens, which is in the fifth position. Avengers: Infinity War stands at the sixth position, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which turned out to be one of the biggest releases in the post-pandemic era. Jurassic World, The Lion King and The Avengers take the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.

More on Avatar 2

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Kate Winslet as Ronal. Sigourney Weaver also returned for the second film, and the 73-year-old played the role of Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter Kiri.

James Cameron previously revealed in an interview that Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 were shot simultaneously and that while water was the core element in Avatar 2, Avatar 3 will feature fire as the dominant symbol.