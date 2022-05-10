Avatar 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Budget & Avatar 1 Box Office Collection

After much anticipation and delays in the past 8 years, Avatar 2 was finally announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer. The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will take place a decade after the events of the 2009 movie.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will unveil the new challenges that befall Jake Sully and Neytiri's family. On Monday, May 9, the trailer of Avatar 2 went live on social media, thereby creating a massive buzz online. After the release of the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water, here are the details about the movie's cast, release date, budget and more.

Avatar 2 Trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water begins with footage of Na'vi flying on winged creatures and also their new exploits underwater. Walking alongside humans, the coastline of Pandora is all set to face new challenges as the Sully family gears up for yet another battle of survival. With the blueness stretching all over the clip, Avatar 2 is nothing less than a visual delight for fans. Take a look at it below:

“Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”



"Wherever we go, this family is our fortress."

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022.

Avatar 2 release date

The first Avatar film was released in December 2009 and the ideas for a sequel began almost immediately after its massive success. However, the production of Avatar 2 did not hit the floors until 2017, and the movie took five years to complete.

The film's theatrical release has been subject to 8 delays, it is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022. Along with this, three sequels are to be released on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

Avatar 2 budget

As reported by Deadline, Avatar 2 and the three sequels of the film franchise are likely to cost around $1 billion in total, with each movie's budget estimated to be around $250 million.

Avatar 1 Box Office Collection

According to Forbes, the original Avatar film was made on a budget of around $240 million and it ended up earning $2.847 billion at the box office.

Avatar 2 cast

Directed by James Cameron, the sequel sees cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film with Sigourney Weaver's return in a different role.

The new members of the movie's cast include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, Jermaine Clement and more.

