'Avatar: The Way Of Water': Ahead Of Release, Makers Share New Look Of Pandora's World

James Cameron’s mega-budget film Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit the theatres within 100 days and ahead of that, the makers have unveiled a new poster of the forthcoming flick, thereby giving a sneak peek at the world of Pandora. Avatar 2 poster was shared on the film's Twitter handle which saw Na'vi a top of a dragon-like creature. The caption read, "In 100 days, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theatres December 16." Take a look:

In 100 days, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16. pic.twitter.com/Mf6MfSESZX — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 7, 2022

The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will take place a decade after the events of the 2009 movie and it will take the viewers to different regions across the fantasy world of Pandora. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son into the spotlight and turning him into the lead of the upcoming adventure. The long-awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water had to grapple with delays in production owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new update on Avatar 2 will surely build much hype as fans have been waiting to return to Cameron's sci-fi universe for over 13 years.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and others will be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film. The fresh cast of the James Cameron directorial includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a slate of young actors.

Image: @stufflistings/Twitter