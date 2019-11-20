Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene Opens Up The Possibility Of Thanos Being Alive

The most anticipated film of the year, Avengers: Endgame is now available on Disney’s internet streaming platform. Since then, the makers of the film have been dropping deleted sequences from the film. Recently, the crew dropped a sequence where the saga’s characters The Hulk and the Ancient One were seen talking about ‘The Snap’. Read more to know about the deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Deleted scene

The deleted scene focuses on the mechanics behind the snap and its effects. High Lama says that the snap does not kill anyone but transports them to another dimension. It means that there is a huge possibility of them to be back. Thus anyone who suffered natural death isn’t going to come back with the help of Infinity Stones.

What does that mean?

It means that Black Widow who died due to natural reasons will not be making a comeback. But this is not the most impactful thing; Tony’s snap brought back all the erased people, thus indicating that Thanos and his army could also be summoned in the same way. Only time will tell who returns to collect the Infinity Stones to undo the snap.

