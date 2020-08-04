'Avengers: Endgame' Screenwriter Explains Ant-Man's Reaction To 'Back To The Future' Scene

Avengers: Endgame is written by Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, joined by screenwriter Bob Gale. Recently, Bob Gale, who is also responsible for writing the 'back to the future' plot spoke with MovieWeb. During the interview, the writer explained the famous scene of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man taking a dig at 'back to the future' in Avengers: Endgame. Read ahead for more details.

Talking about the same, Bob Gale said that during the team's discussion over Back to the Future scene, several ideas popped up regarding what can be done in the future scene. After which the filmmakers realised that they have to deal with the viewer's knowledge of time travel in 2019, as the film was released in that year. And so the makers decided to put that scene where Ant-Man says, "What do you mean? Back to the Future’s bull****?".

During the interview, the screenwriter also made a sarcastic comment on the reference of Back To The Future in Avengers: Endgame. He added that Ant-Man says ‘You mean Back to the Future’s bull****?’ and at the end of the day the avengers end up going back into the first Avengers movie and into the earlier Thor movies, so it really is kind of like Back to the Future. He further explained that the team literally had to invoke Back to the Future in the movie at several points so that they could say to the viewers that these are different rules than Back to the Future. In the same interview, Bob Gale also told the entertainment portal that one of the things he was proud of was that the team was able to explain time travel in a way that even a nine-year-old can understand it.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Directed by Russo brothers, it is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their partners strive to reverse the destruction caused by Thanos in Infinity War.

