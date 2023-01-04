'Avengers' Star Jeremy Renner Shares First Photo From Hospital Post Accident, Celebs React

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured after his slow plow accident on Sunday (January 1), has posted an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed. The 51-year-old actor showed his injured face as he lay in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he said in the caption. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he added.

See Jeremy Renner's first Instagram post after his accident here:

The post has received over 3.5 million likes within just six hours. Hollywood celebs, musicians and TV personalities took to the comments section to wish the 'Avengers' superhero a speedy recovery.

Jeremy Renner's 'Hawkeye' co-star Tony Dalton, who plays swordsman Jack Duquesne on the Disney+ series, commented, "Get well soon Big Man!" Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt wrote, "Continued prayers your way brutha." 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth also dropped a heartwarming comment, he wrote: "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens left a heartfelt comment, "Sending so much love n healing!" Meanwhile, 'Pretty Little Liars' actor Ashley Benson's comment read, "Get well soon. Praying for you."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is in the upcoming TV series 'Rennervations' with Jeremy Renner and starred with him in 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol', dropped some heart emojis in the comments. Earlier, Anil Kapoor posted an Instagram story with a photo of him hugging the Marvel star to send his best wishes to him saying, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

How did Jeremy Renner get into accident?

Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe, the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday (January 3).

The 'Avengers' star was seriously hurt, when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that was stuck in 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. He was airlifted for about 40.23 kilometres to a hospital in Reno.

An investigation is underway, but there has been no signs of foul play or any indication Renner was impaired at the time of the Sunday (January 1) morning incident, the Sheriff told reporters.

Renner's publicist said on Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit following surgery in a hospital in Reno.

About Jeremy Renner:

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town.' Jeremy Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's 'The Hurt Locker' turned him into a household name.

'The Avengers' in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own series 'Hawkeye', which also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

(With inputs from Associated Press)