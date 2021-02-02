Last Updated:

Award-winning Actor Hal Holbrook, Who Featured In 'Into The Wild', Dies At 95

Hollywood actor Hal Holbrook, popularly known for films like Into The Wild, All the President's Men, Wall Street, and Lincoln, passed away at the age of 95

Hollywood actor Hal Holbrook, popularly known for films like Into The Wild, All the President's Men, Wall Street, and Lincoln, passed away at the age of 95 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif on January 23. The actor received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2007 film Into the Wild. His death was confirmed by his assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday.

In 2003, Holbrook was honoured with the National Humanities Medal by President George W. Bush. In September 2017, after six decades of playing the role of Mark Twain, Holbrook announced his retirement from the one-man show Mark Twain Tonight!

