Award-winning Actor Hal Holbrook, Who Featured In 'Into The Wild', Dies At 95

Hollywood actor Hal Holbrook, popularly known for films like Into The Wild, All the President's Men, Wall Street, and Lincoln, passed away at the age of 95 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif on January 23. The actor received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2007 film Into the Wild. His death was confirmed by his assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday.

In 2003, Holbrook was honoured with the National Humanities Medal by President George W. Bush. In September 2017, after six decades of playing the role of Mark Twain, Holbrook announced his retirement from the one-man show Mark Twain Tonight!

Reactions

Rest well Father Malone. The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in The Fog, All The President’s Men, Magnum Force, Creepshow, Capricorn One, The Star Chamber, Wild In The Streets & Into The Wild, among many many others. pic.twitter.com/Vwfw1eGvJI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 2, 2021

What an honor to just be on the same set with and be around the extraordinary #HalHolbrook



He was a true giant in the business of acting.



Peace & Blessings to all his Friends, Family and Loved Ones.



Rest easy sir.

👑🙏🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/6tSrvctDju — THEO (@Theorossi) February 2, 2021

I saw Hal Holbrook as Mark Twain twice, fifty years apart. He did a ton of work over the years, never less than first-rate, but the Twain performances approached perfection, and they will stay with me forever. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 2, 2021

The marvelous Hal Holbrook, thank you for all these years of brilliance, sir .#HalHolbrook https://t.co/qWHsapprbH — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) February 2, 2021

