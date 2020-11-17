Barack Obama Shares 'A Promised Land' Playlist With Fans Which Features Jay-Z & Beyonce

Former US President Barak Obama recently took to Twitter to share a playlist with fans that consisted of songs curated by the Former President himself. The playlist has been named 'A Promised Land' and has songs by Beyonce, Jay-Z, U2 & Eminem. Take a look at his tweet and fans' reaction to it as well.

Also Read | In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story, says Barack Obama

The Promised Land by Barack Obama

Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020

Also Read | Gandhi's writings gave voice to some of my deepest instincts: Barack Obama

Barack Obama starts his tweet by mentioning how big a role music has played in his life. He also added that music helped him a lot and it was 'especially true' during his 'presidency'. His tweet finally read - 'In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it.' (sic) Here are a few songs that were shared by Barack Obama:

At Last by Beyonce

The Times are Changing by Bob Dylan

Lose yourself by Eminem

Luck Be A Lady by Frank Sinatra

Beautiful Day by U2

My 1st song by Jay Z

Also Read | Barack Obama says won't take position in Biden's cabinet, quips 'Michelle would leave me'

Author Stephen King retweeted the former president's tweet and also asked him a question. The author asked - 'How about some James Brown and Jerry Lee Lewis?'. Take a look:

Great list, but kinda mellow. How about some James Brown and Jerry Lee Lewis? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2020

Artist Shawn Stockman also responded to the tweet. He thanked the former president for sharing his playlist. Take a look:

There’s one group, Mr President I think would be a warm edition to your playlist! 😊 — Shawn Stockman PhD (@shawnstockman) November 16, 2020

Many fans liked and retweeted the playlist and Barack Obama's Twitter update has been getting many positive responses from fans. Fans were in awe of his 'perfect' playlist. Many fans mentioned in their response that they missed him as the President of the US and other fans added that it was nice to see Barack Obama's playlist. One fan added - 'President Obama definitely has excellent taste in music!!! He knows his music and can sing as well.' (sic) Take a look:

President Obama definitely has excellent taste in music!!! He knows his music and can sing as well. pic.twitter.com/f387PGrsZb — Matt Leeds (@Mleeds2048) November 16, 2020

Also Read | 'Obama living in an earlier era': Udit Raj attempts damage control over Rahul mention

He touched our hearts. He was one with the people~not above or below. He walked along side all of us. He tried to understand our lives; our needs; our pain. He made people feel that "if I can do it, you can too". He gave hope to all of us and inspired our kids in a positive way. — Joyce West (@IamGigi4) November 16, 2020

sigh, I miss him so much 😞 pic.twitter.com/WZZ0GuOU6Q — scjo (@sassiscjo) November 16, 2020

Thank-you Mr. President for sharing your memorable play list from your days in the White House. Oh how we wish you were there these past four years! — Rosy (@gardenrosy) November 16, 2020

Barack Obama's book

Barack Obama's new book 'A Promised Land' will release today. The book is described as - 'A riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making—from the president who inspired us to believe in the power of democracy' on its website and was also available for pre-ordering. The book will be a memoir by the former US President.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.