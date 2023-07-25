Margot Robbie starrer Barbie got off to a tremendous start at the box office upon its release on July 21. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer registered the biggest opening weekend of the year so far, leaving behind the likes of The Super Mario Bros Movie, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, Fast X and John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie is eyeing the title of the biggest box office hit this year.

3 things you need to know

In India, Barbie is facing tough competition from Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig has made history as Barbie registered the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

Barbie has also affected the ticket sales of Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7.

Barbie remains witnesses a drop India box office

Barbie got off to a decent start at the India box office. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged as its biggest competitor and the latter continues to enjoy its lead in the domestic market. Barbie, on Monday, collected Rs 2.50 crore, which was down from its Sunday collection of Rs 7.15 crore. After four days, the film's collection in India stood at Rs 21.15 crore.

(Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the eponymous doll | Image: Film Updates/Twitter)

As per Sacnilk, Barbie had an overall 20.84% occupancy on Monday for the English version. While morning shows had 11.18% occupancy, it rose to 25% in the evening. Most of its collection have come in from high-end multiplexes in metro cities.

Oppenheimer continues to dominate Barbie

Oppenheimer, which was earning in double digits till Sunday, saw a decline on its first Monday and collected Rs 7 crore (as per early estimates) This took its four-day total to Rs 55.86 crore in India. The Christopher Nolan film has managed to become the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2023 so far. It is also set to become the highest-grossing Nolan film in India.