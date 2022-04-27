Barbie First Look: Margot Robbie Drives Pink Convertible To Announce Poster Unveil Date

Hollywood actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have come together to portray the eponymous characters of Barbie and Ken in the Gerta Gerwing directed live-action film, Barbie. The upcoming movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Shang-Chi fame Simu Liu, Ghostbusters actor Kate McKinnon, Ugly Betty star America Ferrara and the recent one to join the bandwagon was X-Men's Storm, Alexandra Shipp. Now, a piece of good news has surfaced for all the movie buffs who have been eagerly waiting to watch the exploits of the iconic doll.

Production biggie Warner Bros announced the release date of the star-studded film at the Las Vegas presentation of CinemaCon on Tuesday. Just a day after, they also shared the first-look poster of Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Margot Robbie's Barbie loves a pink convertible

In the poster, Margot Robbie's Barbie can be seen in a jovial mood as she relaxes in a pink convertible. The Suicide Squad fame perfectly emulates the iconic doll in a blue ensemble which is paired with a matching bracelet and hairband. While sharing the poster online, Warner Bros mentioned that the movie will hit the big screens in the US on July 21, 2023. However, the worldwide release schedule of the film has been kept under wraps as yet.

Talking about the film Barbie, Margot Robbie previously told British Vogue, "People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’” She also said that the movie “comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections” attached to the doll's legacy.

The Notebook star Ryan Gosling is all set to charm audiences once again by playing the character of Ken in the movie that is centred on the classic doll line. The live-action film is directed and penned by Great Gerwing in collaboration with Noah Baumbach.

Apart from playing the lead, Margot Robbie is also producing the film under the banner of her LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Tom Ackerley and David Heyman. More details about the plot have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Image: Instagram/@potatopiggy9 /Unsplash