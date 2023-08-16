Barbie Helps Margot Robbie Become Second-highest Earning Actress Ever

Barbie has conquered one milestone after another. This has helped those associated with it scale new heights. Margot Robbie has also achieved a formidable feat with the comedy-fantasy flick, which some time ago entered the 1 billion dollar club at the worldwide box office.

3 things you need to know

Barbie released in theatres on July 21 alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in a double feature.

It has made Greta Gerwig the first ever solo female director to enter the male-led billion dollar club.

Besides leading the cast, Margot Robbie was also a producer on Barbie.

Margot Robbie's earnings from Barbie are the second highest ever for an actress



Margot Robbie's portrayal as Barbie will easily go down as one of the strongest performances of her career. Not just critically, financially too, Barbie has earned Robbie a top spot on an eminent list. As per a Variety report, with Barbie paying her dividends to the tune of $50 million, she has become the second-highest paid actress in Hollywood.

(Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling among others released in theatres on July 21 | Image: X)



Robbie is second only to Sandra Bullock. Bullock starred in the 2013 film Gravity as lost in space engineer Ryan Stone. Her fee for the film was $20 million. She also got 15% share in the box office revenue. This took her total earnings to $70 million.

Barbie has many milestones under its belt

By the end of its theatrical run, Barbie will easily earn a permanent spot on the list of the highest grossing films of all time. Greta Gerwig has also become the first solo female director to enter the billion dollar club - all under a month of the film's theatrical run. Besides this, Barbie also holds the accolade for delivering Warner Bros’. best-ever Monday - a record previously held by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.