Barbie Star Ryan Gosling's Special Peace Offering For BTS Jimin For Breaking 'Ken Code'

Ryan Gosling will play the role of Barbie’s friend and lover- Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. In the latest video shared by the film’s official social media account featured a Gosling talking about the 'Ken code' that he broke by stealing another Ken's style.

3 things you need to know

Barbie will hit the big screens on July 21, the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Ryan Gosling headlines the movie alongside Margot Robbie.

During the movie promotions, Gosling turned up wearing the same outfit as BTS member Jimin.

Ryan Gosling extends olive branch to Jimin?

One of Ryan Gosling's looks from the film had gone viral on social media at the time of the shoot. While Margot Robbie was seen in her classic, Barbie-style all-pink attire, her co-star Gosling was dressed in a black and white Western cowboy outfit. The actor donned the same shirt as Jimin in the Permission To Dance music video.

(Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling snapped midst shoot on barbie set | Image: One Perfect Scene/Twitter)



(Jimin performing to Permission To Dance two years ago | Image: BIGHIT official)

The photo had become one of the rare times when Ken’s outfit was discussed more than Barbie’s. Taking to their social media handle, Barbie movie makers uploaded a new video featuring Gosling. In the video, he could be seen giving a special gift to Jimin, as a peace offering.

Ryan Gosling follows the 'Ken code'

Ryan Gosling acknowledged wearing the same outfit as Jimin and compliments the singer for wearing it "first and wearing it better".

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

He also talked about the ‘un-spoken Ken-code’ which rules that "if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to offer him your most priced possession". So, as a peace offering, La La Land star offered Jimin his guitar from the movie. Jimin’s reaction to the peace offering is awaited.