Barbie To Debut On IMAX Following Release On Digital Platforms, See Details

Barbie recently became the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing The Super Mario Bros lifetime gross of $1.354 billion. While still igniting theatres, Barbie continues to make records at the global box office. Now that the film is going to become available on digital streaming platforms, it will finally get its IMAX debut.

3 things you need to know:

Barbie hit theaters on July 21.

The film released alongside the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer had been booked for an extensive IMAX release, which limited Barbie and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

When to watch Barbie in IMAX?

Barbie is going to be available in the IMAX format over the course of one week. Come September 22, theatre-goers will have the option of appreciating the film in premium format. Moreover, post-credits footage will also be in the IMAX edition of the film, which wasn’t made available for average theatre-goers.

(Barbie has broken several box office records throughout its prolific run | Image: BarbieMovie/X)

Previously, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which had enjoyed extensive screening in the IMAX format, kept all the screens occupied. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 had also been available in the IMAX format for only a week after its release.

When will Barbie be available for streaming?

Like all Warner Bros movies, Barbie will be streamed on OTT in less than two months of its release. The film will be available for rent and purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play -- for $24.99 and $29.99, respectively. While the film is still bringing in money from its theatrical run, the Margot Robbie starrer is not going to be available on any platform without a pay-for basis. It is still unclear when Barbie will be made available on an OTT platform without any special charges.