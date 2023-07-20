Barbie Vs Oppenheimer: Margot Robbie-starrer Poised For Bigger Opening Internationally

The highly-anticipated Hollywood movies Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to clash at the box office this Friday. Trade analysts and international media portals have already predicted lucrative collection for both films. Find out who has the edge at the global box office.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon among others.

As per experts, the audiences of both films are different.

Does Barbie have an edge over Oppenheimer?

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Greta Gerwig's visually appealing and vibrant film Barbie, made on an estimated budget of $145 million (excluding marketing expenses), is expected to generate around $100 million in revenue in North America (United States and Canada) and $65 million internationally by the end of the first weekend. As per Variety, the film has already minted an impressive $30 million in presales and Warner Bros hopes for a weekend ticket sales figure closer to $75 million.

In contrast, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a historical drama revolving around the creation of the atomic bomb, comes with a budget of at least $100 million excluding marketing. It is projected to earn approximately $50 million in North American domestic ticket sales and $50 million internationally in the first weekend. Universal Pictures has chosen not to comment on its box office predictions for the R-rated film.

Why Barbie is projected to score better than Oppenheimer?

According to Variety, the runtime of Barbie is just under two hours, which allows for more screenings in theaters over the weekend. The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling targets a PG-13 and female audience, focusing on the appeal of toys, which some cinephiles criticise as a stereotype in Hollywood. It will be screened on approximately 4,200 screens across North America.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, extends to three hours in runtime, limiting the number of screenings theaters can accommodate within the same timeframe. However, the film starring Cillian Murphy explores a more serious and dramatic narrative, which will largely appeal to a male audience.

It holds the advantage of being shown on most of North America's large-format screens. It will be released on approximately 3,600 domestic screens, including large-format screens with a ticket surcharge of up to $12 in New York. IMAX has dedicated its entire screening schedule to Nolan's film for the next three weeks.