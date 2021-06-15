Baron Davis Shares 'Space Jam 3' Pitch Featuring LeBron James And Stephen Curry

Former NBA guard Baron Davis has already formed some ideas for a bizarre Space Jam 3 plot. Baron also hinted that if his version gets the approval then it will feature LeBron James and Stephen Curry together. LeBron James is the face of Space Jam: A new Legacy which releases in July 2021.

Baron Davis shares Space Jam 3 pitch starring LeBron and Stephen Curry

In an interview with New York Times, Baron Davis revealed that he would love to create Space Jam 3 with LeBron James and Stephen Curry and already has a bold idea regarding the plot of the film. He said that instead of going to space, he would like to create worlds so he created a world called Nearth where Nearthians exist and they protect against pollution and some other things. Furthermore, he added that LeBron James and all the major stars would then go down to Nearth and realize that people are ruining the planet. However, he even revealed that he had pitched this idea to both LeBron and Stephen and both of them have turned him down.

Baron Davis has looked over the production of numerous films and television shows. He has produced some projects like Solo Man, A 30 for 30, WTF, and even directed a comedy film called Dominio: Battle of Bones. The film was recently released on June 11, 2021.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is an upcoming live-action movie starring LeBron James in the lead. The film will revolve around LeBron James and his son being trapped in a virtual universe inside a game ruled by AI-G Rhythm. LeBron James has to save his son and lead a team of characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of Looney Tunes. Al-G's digitized champions on the court, the Goon Squad: a team of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. LeBron has to win the match so that he could save his son.

Actors like LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green play crucial roles in the film. Other actors like Jim Cummings, Zendaya, and Anthony Davis lent their voice to the characters of the film. The film is directed by Malcolm D.Lee and written by Juel Taylor. Kris Bowers composed the music of the film whereas cinematography is done by Salvatore Totino.

IMAGE: BARON DAVIS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.