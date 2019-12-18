Batman Vs Superman: Red Son Trailer Teases Batman Vs Russian Superman - Watch

Warner Bros. has released the first Superman: Red Son trailer which is an adaptation of the three-issue, 2003 miniseries by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, and Killian Plunkett. It is a tale that paints the hero that everyone knows in a completely different light. As one can see from the official trailer, the film aims to recontextualize the famed DC hero and puts him at the centre of a world war. He is not a symbol of hope, but a symbol of fear.

Batman V Russian Superman

One of the most famous Elseworlds stories, Superman: Red Son will be getting the animated treatment with this movie. The film recreates the Man of Steel who grows up to become a soldier who is a symbol of the Soviet Union. Soon, the world changes drastically from what is known - bringing Superman into conflict with Batman, Lex Luthor, and other known characters. Apart from Batman, the story also features a whole bunch of other popular DC characters, like Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. The fans had earlier received a major update about the animated adaptation in the form of a picture of Russian Batman, and with the trailer release, the fans can finally watch it.

Superman: Red Son - Voice cast

Superman: Red Son was originally announced at the San Diego Comic-Con, and the film will be the next DC animated feature following the likes of Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019) and Batman: Hush (2019). The voice cast for the upcoming Superman: Red Son film was officially announced in September. The cast is led by Jason Isaacs as Kal-El as Superman. Other cast members include Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Sasha Roiz as Hal Jordan, Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, and more. Superman: Red Son remains one of the highly praised stories in the DC lineup. Based on the trailer, the animated adaptation seems accurately depict the events in the comic, from Wonder Woman breaking her lasso of truth to Batman coming out as a huge threat to the Soviet's plans.

