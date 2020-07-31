Batman's Next Animated Film Will Allow Viewers To Either Kill Or Save Jason Todd

The trailer for Batman: Death in the Family has been released by DC recently. The animated film has an interesting twist to it which is similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch which allowed viewers to choose their own endings. The latest Batman film will basically allow viewers to rewatch the critically acclaimed Batman: Under the Red Hood storyline form 2010, but this time around, DC fans can actually choose how the film plays out. The trailer of the Death in the Family states that there will be 'Multiple paths to choose' and 'Each decision has consequences', hinting that the film actually puts viewers in an interactive experience with the latest film. Check out the trailer below -

Batman: Death in the Family trailer

The interactive viewing is not just a novelty for fans but also a callback to the 1980s event where DC comics let fans decide whether Robin lives or dies through voting done by phone calls. Fans actually voted in favour of killing Robin's character and Todd is brutally beaten up and later blown up by the Joker. But, the film will be the first time DC is venturing out to interactive storytelling which will be centred by allowing fans to choose where the place will go next.

As per reports, the latest interactive edition of the film features a number of twists and turns along the way which leads to several endings. The film has been written, produced and directed by Brandon Vietti and offers an inventive take for fans on the appreciated storyline in DC's canon. In the new animated presentation, the death of Jason Todd, Batman's protégé son will be undone and the narrative of Batman, Joker and Robin will take shocking new turns.

Image courtesy - still from Batman: Death in the Family trailer

The trailer for the interactive animated film gives a hint to how it will play out. The trailer showcases Robin in his resurrected The Red Hood avatar but also as Red Robin and a version of Hush. Though the film is based around Batman, it will heavily revolve around the life of Jason Todd and the menacing Joker, who will either pit Batman and Jason against one another or kill Jason, as the viewers like it.

