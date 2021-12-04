Before 'Emily In Paris 2' Release, Lily Collins Hopes Cast Can Reunite For Third Season

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of the fan-favourite Netflix show. She recently spoke to Glamour about the upcoming season and revealed that she hopes to be back on the sets of the show for yet another season. Emily in Paris season 2 will release on December 22 and will lay more focus on Emily's love life.

Lily Collins hopes to be back on the sets of Emily in Paris for season 3

In a recent interview with Glamour, the actor mentioned that she hopes she and her fellow cast members get the opportunity to reprise their roles in a possible season 3 of the romantic comedy. Apart from Collins, the fans will also see Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and others take on pivotal roles in the next season of the show. The actor also opened up about the backlash the show faced after its first season. There were opinions that the series failed to show diversity and Collins mentioned that she did not expect people to be upset about anything in the show during her interview. She stated that the upcoming season will definitely be more diverse and incorporate changes. She mentioned that the backlash the show received was an opportunity to 'do better' with the next season. A fun fact about Collins is that she is also one of the producers of the show.

Watch the trailer of Emily in Paris season 2 here

The team behind the film recently gave fans a glimpse into what to expect when the new episode release on Netflix. The trailer of the upcoming season hinted at delving deeper into Emily's love life and not as much into her life as a working professional, which was more or less the aim of season 1. The trailer saw Emily feeling evidently guilty about her encounter with her friend's boyfriend. The short clip also hints at a possible love triangle, but not many details about the plot were given away in the trailer.

Image: Instagram/@emilyinparis