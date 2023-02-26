Before Shang-Chi 2, Simu Liu To Feature In Another Marvel Film?

Actor Simu Liu recently teased his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star, who earned popularity after appearing in the 2022 release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, said that he might appear in another MCU film alongside major Marvel superheroes before Shang-Chi 2. Simu Liu’s character is one of the most-loved in Marvel right now.

While speaking to People, Simu Liu said that Shang-Chi might return to the big screen sooner than most people are expecting. He stated that he’s a fan of the many Marvel superheroes and the actors who play them. Liu further emphasised his excitement by praising other Marvel characters and actors.

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game. I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan.”

On being asked about a potential collaboration outside of Shang-Chi and whether or not he’ll appear on the big screen soon enough, the star said, “Who knows. They might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”

Shang-Chi 2 is set to undergo development

Kevin Feige revealed in December 2021 that Shang-Chi will get a sequel. He also spoke about Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Feige further stated that Marvel Studios is excited about another collaboration with the director. Later, it was revealed that Destin would be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Currently, there is no release date announced for either Shang-Chi 2 or the new Avengers film. However, the MCU has many releases planned in the coming years.