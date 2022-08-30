Before 'Wonder Woman 3', Gal Gadot's Superhero Character To Star In 2023 DC Movie: Report

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is all set for a third instalment which will once again be directed by Patty Jenkins. While Wonder Woman 3 is in the works, there is still a chance that Gal Gadot will play the famous superhero much before. Fresh rumours suggest that her comeback might not be too far away, especially in light of the fact that the actor played the character for the Justice League's appearance in Peacemaker.

Gal Gadot has an exciting return in 2023's Shazam!: Fury of the Gods

Recently, Former "Birth. Movies. Death." editor-in-chief Devin Faraci revealed on the Marvelvision Podcast that Gal Gadot will mark her return as Wonder Woman in 2023's Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Earlier, Faraci stated that Gadot was scheduled to appear in the film, at least in a cameo, but the exact nature of her role was unknown. As per his recent statement, Gadot "has a not insignificant role in the movie".

He said, "Following up on the scoop that we had the last episode about Wonder Woman appearing in [Shazam: Fury of the Gods], last week we didn't know what kind of role she'd play, I can now tell you that she has a not insignificant role in the movie, including at least one action scene."

Earlier, in March, Shazam! 2 star Rachel Zegler also gave a hint regarding Gadot's appearance in the film. She stated that their appearance in Disney's Snow White remake "wasn't their first meeting."

As per a report by The Direct, Gal Gadot is expected to make appearances in a few more DC movies over the coming several years, indicating that her stint as Wonder Woman is far from over.