Renowned names of Hollywood such as Bella Hadid, David Schwimmer, Amy Schumer and more publicly spoke up against overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling. The backlash came after the SC's draft was accessed by Politico revealing at least five judges voted to overrule Roe and Casey, according to AP. The landmark ruling has protected and kept basic abortion rights legal since 1973.

The overturn of the ruling would mean that abortion rights would become an issue subject to state governments. Apart from celebrities, it has drawn the ire of US President Joe Biden as well as former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Bella Hadid, David Schwimmer & more Hollywood celebs speak out

Taking to her Instagram, supermodel Bella Hadid made a powerful statement by simply posting a picture with the text 'Men shouldn't be making laws about women's body'. She shared the post with the caption, ''If it isn’t obvious enough.''

On the other hand, FRIENDS star David Schwimmer revealed his family's history of fighting for the right to abortion in the US as he recalled his parents marching to make abortion legal in 1973. He wrote, ''My family marched again in 2004, in The March For Women’s Lives, to protect this right and for better health care for ALL women, no matter their race, education or economic circumstance.''

He questioned the lawmakers and pointed out the importance of making abortion legal. Schwimmer concluded by writing, ''Use your voice to protect a woman’s—and a girl’s—right to choose.'' Comedian Amy Schumer, who recently hosted the Oscars 2022, took to her Instagram to share pictures of the Planned Parenthood protest in New York City on Tuesday at Foley Square that she attended. She shared the pictures with the caption, ''Bans off our bodies.''

Whoopi Goldberg, on her show The View, addressed the decision with a fierce speech advocating the right to abortion of every woman. As per Variety, Goldberg said, ''This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue. If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things. Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly, it’s not something you can just do,''

(Inputs from AP)

Image: Instagram/@_schwim_/bellahadid