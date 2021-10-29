Bella Hadid Drops Cryptic Post About 'working On Yourself' After Zayn Malik's Statement

American model Bella Hadid took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a cryptic message post Zayn Malik's statement denying her mother Yolanda Hadid's allegations against him. Taking to her Instagram story, Bella has subtly reacted to Zayn's Twitter post which was about clearing allegations against him by Yolanda. The popular supermodel, Gigi Hadid, and singer Zayn Malik have also made headlines recently as their break-up news surfaced on the internet.

Bella Hadid reacts to Zayn Malik's statement

Taking to the photo-blogging site, Bella Hadid dropped a snap and wrote, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself." For the unversed, TMZ via Just Jared had reported that Gigi and Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid had claimed that Malik struck her during an argument while Gigi was away.

According to a report by People magazine, Zayn and Gigi have also gone their separate ways and are not together anymore. In Zayn's Twitter post, the singer asked people to maintain their daughter Khai's privacy and called out Yolanda for bringing a personal matter to the public. He also denied the allegations made by her. In his tweet, Zayn stated that Yolanda Hadid entered their home several weeks ago while his partner was away. He further stated that this should've been a private matter and expressed disappointment at how this news was leaked to the press. Therefore, multiple outlets are stating that Zayn and Gigi's breakup is allegedly due to Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik's argument.

The post read, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

