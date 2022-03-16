Bella Hadid Reveals Feeling Insecure Around Gigi Hadid; Says 'I Was The Uglier Sister'

Supermodel Bella Hadid, in a recent interaction, candidly spoke about what it feels like to live under the shadow of her elder sister Gigi Hadid. The latter was the first one to make her debut in the modelling world, Bella made her entrance after Gigi. During her recent chat with Vogue, Bella revealed that it wasn't easy to find a strong footing in the industry as she came across numerous perceptions and judgements while moving forward in her career.

'I was the uglier sister': Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid revealed that she wasn't outgoing as Gigi and hence people called her the 'uglier sister'. The model added that she heard it so many times and eventually began believing the same. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she said.

According to her, the pressure of proving it to everyone always lingered on her. She added, "I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, cancelled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off".

This isn't the first time Bella has opened up about her struggles. In a previous social media post, she spoke about her mental health issues thereby motivating her followers to 'start up again' after falling. She asserted how social media isn't real and to everyone who's suffering because of it, Bella added that 'there's light at the end of the tunnel'.

She wrote, "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point".

While sharing a series of selfies that sees her breaking down and crying, Bella continued, "(There is always room for it to start up again, but for me, it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ) it took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you."

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid