Bella Hadid Says She Is 'embarrassed' Of Her 2016 Cannes Film Festival Look

Bella Hadid recently made eyes turn at the 2021 Cannes film festival's red carpet, as she donned a beautiful black Schiaparelli. The model recently sat down with Vogue to discuss her 15 most iconic looks. During the interview, Hadid said that she was 'embarrassed' by her 2016 Cannes look.

Bella Hadid on her 2016 Cannes Film Festival look

Bella Hadid recently sat down with Vogue to discuss 15 of her most iconic looks from over the years — including the plunging Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown, the slit-up-to-there red gown she wore on the 2016 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The 24-year-old supermodel said "I kind of get embarrassed about this moment still. Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn’t feel so much like me." The dress was red coloured silk gown that had a really high slit on the tight and a plunging back. Hadid added that "I was nervous in this dress, I look very sexual … [and] I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit."

The supermodel also revealed that there was a moment where she thought that there would be a wardrobe malfunction, but thankfully that did not happen. She said, "I think maybe there was one little slip that happened." She jokingly added that the dress marked the debut of her red carpet alter ego, quipping, “That’s my alter ego, that’s Belinda. I’m just so the opposite of her.”

Bella Hadid's 2021 Cannes look

Bella Hadid took the internet by storm with her latest Schiaparelli gown that she wore for the 2021 Cannes film festival. The photos were shared by Schiaparelli's official Instagram account and later by Hadid on her Instagram. Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of a human lung's pulmonary veins adorned with rhinestones. People magazine reported that Bella's dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection and designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. Hadid wore the dress for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

