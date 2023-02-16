Bella Ramsey Reacts To Backlash Over LGBTQ Representation In The Last Of Us

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey broke her silence on the backlash the show has been receiving for its gay storyline. The actress said that the viewers who are against the LGBTQ+ representation will "have to get used to it."

Speaking to British GQ, Bella said, "I know people will think what they want to think. But they're going to have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out. It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance.”

Ramsey plays the role of Ellie in the video game adaptation of The Last of Us. The third episode of the HBO series, which departed from the original material to portray a gay love story between characters Bill and Frank received a lot of flak from a certain section of the viewers. Others praised it for portraying the gay love story. Although the episode received bad fan reviews on IMDb, the makers said Bill and Frank's romance is only the 'start of homosexual representation' in The Last of Us.

Bella Ramsey identifies as non-binary

During the same interview, actress Bella Ramsey, who was also seen in Game of Thrones, also identified as non-binary. She also added that she has no problem using the pronouns she or her but she doesn't like being called a woman. The actress mentioned how she spent the majority of the show's production wearing a chest binder.

She explained, “This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not (that). (In) Catherine Called Birdy, I was in dresses. (In) Young Elizabeth, I was in a corset. And I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun.”