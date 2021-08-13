Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Having Dinner With Her Daugther Emme In L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making the headlines ever since the couple git back together in March 2021. The duo was spotted having a dinner date with Jlo's daughter Emme. This isn't the first time that the duo was spotted with their kids, earlier Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen having a fun day out at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted by the pap's as they dined out with Jlo's daughter Emme. As per Page Six, the trio was spotted exiting the famous celeb hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood L.A. Earlier Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently seen having a fun day out with kids at the Universal Studios Hollywood's amusement park. The couple was joined by Jlo's twins Max and Emme and Ben's son Samuel was also present. Jlo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, their son Samuel and two daughters Violet and Seraphina.

Image: ANI

The duo recently made their official Instagram debut as Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram and shared series of photos that also included a snap of the two sharing a kiss on her birthday. Ben and Jennifer, often called by the media Bennifer recently got back together in March 2021, Lopez's split from baseball player Alex Rodrigues. The duo were all set to tie the knot in 2003 but released a joint statement announcing that they had postponed their nuptials. Ultimately the couple called off their engagement in 2004.

On the work front, Jlo is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in the works. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Last Duel based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman in the 2022 The Flash movie.

Image: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

