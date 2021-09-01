Ben Affleck Officially Bidding Adieu To Batman And Gotham City After 'The Flash'? Read

Ben Affleck is one of the most loved actors to have worn the cape of the legendary character of Batman. The actor is set to reprise his role of Gotham's hero in the upcoming and much-anticipated film The Flash. Despite showing his disinterest in carrying forward the character n the DCEU, Affleck agreed to star in Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Flash. However, reports are now suggesting that Affleck's fans would not see their favourite actor returning to Gotham as he will bid his final goodbye to the superhero character soon.

Ben Affleck to make an official exit from DCEU?

Ben Affleck stepped down from being the Batman several times in the past. Affleck was at the peak of his career as Bruce Wayne in the last few years. However, the new Batman film was announced, but would be a Robert Pattinson starrer. This, however, was originally the Gone Girl star's film. Moreover, the film was also Affleck's directorial project. But, the two times Oscar winner left the project.

As per a recent report by Giant Freakin Robot, Ben Affleck will not reprise his role as Batman after featuring in this instalment. The portal revealed the actor is yet to confirm the news, yet, the news is not a speculation. Moreover, if DCEU will ever need a Batman from the past, Michel Keaton would reprise his role and not Affleck.

Details about Ezra Miller's The Flash

The film, which is set to release in Summer 2022, stars Ezra Miller in the lead role of Barry Allen aka Flash, the fastest guy on earth. As per Vanity Affair, the film is an adaptation of 2011's DC comic book series Flashpoint's crossover. Andy Muschietti is directing the project. Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming film. However, he is not the only Batman, as the film also marks Michael Keaton's return to his cape after 30 years. Ben Affleck's return to The Flash as Batman was revealed last year.

Ben Affleck's Batman journey

Ben Affleck first appeared as the Caped Crusader in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. He then reprised his role for a cameo in Suicide Squad from the same year. The actor then starred in the film Justice League in 2017 and recently in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

IMAGE: AP AND COMIC BOOK TWITTER