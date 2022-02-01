Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern Join Hands For Justin Kurzel's Sci-fi Film 'Morning'

Fresh off the success of his movie Power of The Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to feature in an upcoming science-fiction movie. Cumberbatch will be joining actor Laura Dern for the futuristic movie titled Morning which will be helmed by Assassin’s Creed director Justin Kurzel. Cumberbatch and Dern will be playing a couple in the movie and young actor Noah Jupe will play the role of their son.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern and Noah Jupe join the cast of Morning

Deadline reported that Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern and Noah Jupe are all set to star in an upcoming sci-fi movie titled Morning. Cumberbatch will be playing a supporting role while Dern and Jupe will play the lead roles in the movie. The movie will be set in the near future and will feature a society that has evolved beyond the need to sleep thanks to a new pill and artificial sun.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Ambitious Cathy (played by Dern) is an early proponent of the new normal – until the death of her husband Frank (Cumberbatch). As her sleepless world crumbles around her, her memories began impinging on her waking hours. Meanwhile, her son Danny (Jupe), part of a new generation that has grown up without ever sleeping, is drawn into a “subversive underworld of dreamers” who begin to rebel in an attempt to reclaim their dreams. Cathy must fight to reclaim her son and confront her nightmares."

Both Cumberbatch and Dern will be executive producers of the movie along with Adam Ackland. In a statement given to Deadline, Ackland spoke about the movie and said, "Morning is a joyful, reflective, and defiant story about a reality not so far from our own where a preoccupation with productivity has destroyed our ability to connect, grieve and love. We cannot wait to see this incredibly talented cast and the creative team headed by Justin, Laura and Noah bring Sam’s brilliantly original script to life."

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch will next be seen in MCU's superhero flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022. On the other hand, Laura Dern will next be seen in the science fiction adventure film Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World Dominion.

Image: AP