Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up About Russia-Ukraine War In His Walk Of Fame Speech

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch has been honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor who is best known for his role in movies like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power Of The Dog, and more, dedicated the honour to his late sister Tracy Peacock, who died due to cancer last year. During his speech, he also spoke about the ongoing Ukraine crisis after Russia launched a series of attacks on the country.

Benedict sheds light on the Russia-Ukraine war in the Walk of Fame Speech

Throwing some light on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, The Imitation Game actor said that he cannot speak today at this amazing moment of his life without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in Ukraine and 'to show his support for the people of Ukraine, his support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity'. Stating further, he also motivated everyone to act, go to embassy websites and see what we can do as citizens of the world and stated that there's no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude. While signing off, he even urged everyone to lend support through organisations, banks, industries and much more.

Benedict continued, "We can’t stand back anymore. This is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude. We need to act, and there are things you can do. You can support organizations." A part of his speech also stated, "You can support those who help refugees on the ground. You can support human rights organizations. You can pressure your politicians, your bank, your industries to recognize anything that you can do to help. It is possible, so I urge people to do that on this day.”

Benedict dedicates the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his sister

According to Variety, Benedict, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame speech, said that his sister would have loved this honour stating her as unbelievably loyal and supportive. The Power Of The Dog actor said that his sister would have been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying too. Remembering Tracy Peacock, Benedict Cumberbatch continued, "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you’re looking down on this moment now. I’m sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."

