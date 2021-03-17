Benedict Cumberbatch's Film 'The Mauritanian' To Release In India In April This Year

The Mauritanian is a legal drama film that is directed by Kevin Macdonald. The Mauritanian cast includes Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead roles. The movie was released in the US on February 12, 2021 and is about to release in India next month. Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh, recently took to his Instagram account to share The Mauritanian release date in India.

The Mauritanian release date in India announced

Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film that featured the lead cast. In the caption, Taran wrote, “IN CINEMAS, THIS APRIL... Based on a true-life story...#PVR Pictures to release #TheMauritanian in #India on 2 April 2021.” The poster of the film also revealed that the movie had been nominated for 5 categories in BAFTA awards. Take a look at the post below.

The movie is based on the 2015 memoir Guantánamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi. It is a true story of Salahi's experience. He was held for fourteen years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. The movie received generally positive reviews from critics. Rahim and Foster’s performances were praised and they have been nominated for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama and Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. At the 74th BAFTA awards, the film received five nominations, including Best Film. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4 out of 10.

About The Mauritanian cast

Tahar Rahim as Mohamedou Ould Salahi

Tahar plays the main role of Mohamedou Ould Salahi in the movie. He is known for films such as A Prophet, The Looming Tower, Mary Magdalene and more. He has received several awards and nominations for his performances.

Jodie Foster as Nancy Hollander

Jodie plays the role defense attorney in the film. She began her career as a child artist in the television sitcom Mayberry R.F.D. She is known for films such as Panic Room, Flightplan, Inside Man, and The Brave One.

Shailene Woodley as Teri Duncan

Shailene portrays Teri in the movie, an associate of Jodi Foster's character. She gained prominence for her role in the drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She appeared in films such as The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series and more.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a military prosecutor in the film. His television appearances include Sherlock, Silent Witness, Fortysomething, The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses and Patrick Melrose and more. He is known for films such as Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame among others.