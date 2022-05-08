Benedict Cumberbatch's 'SNL' Sketch Draws Reference From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial

Doctor Strange fame Benedict Cumberbatch took over the stage of Saturday Night Live for the second time on May 7 by featuring in a sketch that referred to the Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade and the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation suit. The sketch that was set in 13th-century also starred SNL members Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Cecily Strong.

Benedict Cumberbatch's SNL Cold Open sketch

With his look completed with a Prince Valiant wig, Cumberbatch and the other two sat in a castle to debate on how to govern women's reproductive rights. The sketch began with a voice-over and text scroll referencing Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked citation.

Cumberbatch said, "It’s just while I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a hole of human faeces, I started to think about abortion. Don’t you think we ought to make a law against that?”.

To this Andrew Dismukes responded, "You mean like to know we have against pointy shoes?" Cumberbatch later added, “Yes, exactly something fair and reasonable like those laws".

Cecily strong who joined the sketch as a servant highlighted an important question. She asked, “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose since having a baby means like a 50 per cent chance of dying?”. Later Mckinnon who appeared as a witch who can see the future consoled Strong saying, "Worry not, dear girl".

“These barbaric laws will someday be overturned by something called progress. And then, after about 50 years after the progress, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should undo the progress.’ I don’t know why my visions from that time are very confusing. Seems like all of the power comes from a place called Florida. And if you think our customs are weird, you should watch the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” finished Mckinnon. Watch the SNL Cold Open sketch below:

A profound moment of moral clarity from 13th century England pic.twitter.com/loZfY5sb40 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2022

Apart from this, Benedict Cumberbatch, during his SNL monologue was also seen poking fun at Will Smith for his violent altercation with Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022.

About Amber-Johnny Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post. Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in the opinion piece. Although she did not identify Depp in her op-ed, he sued Heard for damaging his personal and professional life.

Image: Twitter/@nbcsnl/AP