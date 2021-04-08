Benny Safdie Joins The Cast List Of 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret' With McAdams

Benny Safdie, one half of the Safdie brothers director duo, has been cast opposite Rachel McAdams by the makers of the upcoming "Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" film adaptation. The feature presentation will see him play the titular character's father, Herb. Herb's character in the original novel is depicted as a Jewish Insurance broker, which will give rise to a little bit of a faith-related conflict in the film, given that Rachel McAdams's character is that of a Christian housewife, as per a report on Collider.

In the novel, Herb has minimal to negligible involvement with his daughter and wife through the course of the novel. Details regarding Benny's character in the film and how much of a departure it is going to be from the Herb in the Judy Blume novel have been kept under wraps as of now. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret':

Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, and Abby Ryder Fortson will be seen bringing to life the story of an inquisitive sixth-grader who is demanding answers out of the universe as she navigates through puberty and walks into adulthood. The upcoming Kelly Fremon Craig directorial will see Aby Ryder Fortson play the titular character of Margaret Simon, while McAdams will step into the shoes of her mother, Barbara.

As far as the production aspect of the film is concerned, it will be jointly produced by Judy Blume, Fremon Craig, and James L. Brooks. The films that Brooks has been involved with in the past include the likes of Taxi, The Simpsons, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and As Good as It Gets, amongst others.

A little about the 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret' cast members:

As far as the professional commitments of the lead cast members are concerned, it is said that McAdams will be seen essaying the iconic literary character of Irene Adler in the upcoming third instalment in the Sherlock Holmes film series. The film will see Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law play Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Hamish Watson respectively. It is reportedly going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Fletcher's resume includes movies such as Bohemian Rhapsody (The Brian Singer movie that was completed by Fletcher) and Rocket Man, which was solely directed by him. Fortson, on the other hand, was seen in A Dog's Journey which released in 2019. Benny Safdie's last film as a director, on the other hand, was the Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems.