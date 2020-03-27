Beyonce And Jay Z's Throwback Pics And Videos Will Make Fans Root For Them

Beyonce and Jay Z are been together for almost 15 years. The Hollywood star couple began dating when Beyoncé was 19, and were friends first for a year and a half before they went on dates. From elevator incidents to smash collaborations, Beyonce and Jay Z continue to claim the throne of music’s First Family. The duo has three kids, Rumi Carter, Sir Carter and Blue Ivy Carter. Check out Beyonce and Jay Z's adorable throwback pictures from Instagram.

Here, Beyonce and Jay Z look stunning as they twin their white outfits. This post is from their finale concert, On the Run II Tour. While Jay Z donned a white suit piece, the Single Ladies singer stunned in a silver outfit paired with a white fox fur scarf. Check out Beyonce's Instagram.

During Beyonce's 36th birthday, dated September 4, 2018, the American power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z renewed their wedding vows. This post is a throwback picture from the time she renewed the wedding vows with her husband rapper Jay Z as they are seemingly still madly in love with each other. In a heartwarming post, Beyoncé described the past years as a blessing and thanked God for the same.

Beyonce and Jay Z have several music numbers together. The duo has also won many awards with these hit songs. This post is from one of such award night. Beyonce sported a black suit dress and Jay Z went for a white suit piece.

This video post is a short glimpse from Beyonce and Jay Z's On the Run II Tour. She captioned the video saying, "To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day! To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud! (sic)".

