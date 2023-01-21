Beyonce Charges $24 Million For Dubai Resort Performance, Bollywood Celebs To Attend

Pop music queen Beyonce is all set to perform at a famous luxury resort in Dubai on Saturday reportedly for a whopping price of $24 million. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the performance will be a private party at the Atlantis Royal Hotel and it is reported to be an invite-only event.

A video also went viral on social media where some fans spotted Queen Bey rehearsing at Atlantis. The video only has the American singer's voice in the background but garnered a lot of attention nonetheless.

Jay Z was spotted out in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal, which is where Beyonce is set to perform after reportedly securing a BAG of $24 MILLION! 💰👑🔥pic.twitter.com/nnQtPGbVgk — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 21, 2023

The clip revealed renditions of Beyoncé’s solo hits including Naughty Girl, Spirit, Halo, and Freedom along with her collabs like Drunk in Love and Crazy in Love with Jay-Z.

Watch the leaked video of Beyonce’s soundcheck at Dubai concert:

Beyoncé is reportedly getting paid $24 million dollars for a performance in Dubai. Here’s video from her Soundcheck.

pic.twitter.com/i9Kf97ikOW — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 19, 2023

This sparked speculation among fans that Beyonce’s husband and rapper Jay-Z might make a surprise appearance in her performance. Videos have also surfaced on Twitter where Jay-Z was spotted at the hotel where Beyonce will perform.

The private show in Dubai on January 21 will be Beyonce's first full-length concert after five years. As per Pinkvilla, rumours have surfaced that the concert will be the launching event for her much-awaited Renaissance Tour.

Bollywood celebs in Dubai to attend Beyonce's private show:

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities, who have unofficially declared Dubai as their favourite party spot, have specially flown to Dubai to attend Beyonce’s much-talked-about concert.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan were also seen on Instagram having a gala time together at the lavish resort ahead of Queen Bey’s performance.

'Happy New Year' director Farah Khan shared a post on her Instagram where she was seen hanging out with her Bollywood gang who are all in the UAE for a fun weekend.

Actor Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar posted a gym selfie from the Atlantis gym on her Insta story, which she captioned: "When you wake up feeling Beyonce's energy in the building, you get your ass in the gym! CANT WAIT FOR THE SHOW tonight!!"

Shibani posted another snap on Saturday afternoon where she was spotted with Farhan, Farah and other friends. She captioned it, “Lunch scenes #dubaicrew”.

Farhan Akhtar also shared a snap on his story from their lunch at the Atlantis.

Farhan and Shibani, who are celebrating five years of their relationship with the Dubai getaway, were also seen partying at the hotel a day before with Farah Khan and their Dubai gang. Shibani was looking stunning at the event in a Gucci dress.

In the video Shibani posted on Instagram, supermodel Kendall Jenner also made an appearance at the Atlantis.