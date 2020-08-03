Beyonce's 'Homecoming' & Other Critically Acclaimed Movies Based On Lives Of Pop-stars

Hollywood has left no stone unturned in exploring new genres and concepts. From fiction to non-fiction, Hollywood has given some great inspirational stories. Here is a list of movies based on the lives of some popular pop-stars in the industry. Read ahead to know more-

Movies based on the life of pop-stars

8 Mile (2002)

8 Mile is a Curtis Hanson directorial, penned by Scott Silver. The movie cast popular rapper Eminem as the lead character, in his Hollywood debut. The movie also cast Brittany Murphy and Kim Basinger as the lead characters. The plot of 8 Mile is the biopic of rapper B- Rabbit (Eminem) and his struggle to establish a career in an African- American’s genre, hip-hop.

The movie gained critical acclamation and was a super success at the box-office. 8 Mile was known to be one of the best movies of the year by many media dailies.

Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

Gaga: Five Foot Two is Chris Moukarbel’s directorial. The movie cast Sandra Amador, Michael Bearden, and Tony Bennett as the lead characters. The movie is an official documentary based on the life of the popular American music sensation, Lady Gaga.

The movie had its debut release at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and then later got released on the OTT platform Netflix for the world to watch. The movie gained critical acclamation and stayed in the Top 10 movies of Netflix for a while.

Homecoming: A film by Beyonce (2019)

Homecoming: A film by Beyonce is written by Beyonce. The movie is also directed by the artist and co-directed by Ed Burke. The movie cast Beyonce, Joe Brown, and Marvin Brown as the lead characters. The movie is based on the American singer, Beyonce and her brilliant performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018. The movie was released on the OTT platform, Netflix, on April 17, 2019.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly (2019)

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is co-directed by White Trash Tyler and Isaac Yowman. The movie cast Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Travis Scott’s journey of when he started working in the American music industry to the time when he gained a lot of fame and became one of the best American music sensations to the time when the movie was being made.

The movie shows how Travis Scott handles work and family with the perfect balance. The movie was released on the OTT platform, Netflix, on August 29, 2019.

Miss Americana (2020)

Miss Americana is a Lana Wilson’s directorial, starring Taylor Swift, Andrea Swift, and Scott Swift as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the real-life struggles of American singer Taylor Swift over the course of her career.

The movie made its debut release at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020, and was later released on the OTT platform, Netflix. The movie became the highest-rated Netflix produced biographical documentaries by an artist in IMDb history.

