Bhumi Pednekar Vs Nushrat Bharucha, Who Styled White Ensemble Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha, both these divas started their Bollywood career with small budget movies and now they are churning out some blockbuster hits. The new generation actors who are grabbing the attention of the audience for their compelling performances are also stealing hearts with the style files. Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have always maintained to draw appreciation from the fashion police on the internet. Recently, the Bollywood stars were spotted in similar outfits, check out who wore it better.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni Roy don cheetah print dress | Who styled it better?

Bhumi Pednekar's white ensemble

This Instagram post is from the promotional tour of Bhumi Pednekar's sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh. Here, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor stunned in a pink blouse paired with a white ethnic collar neck jacket. For bottoms, Bhumi Pedenkar opted for white harem pants. For glam, the Bala fame turned up in chic makeup look. Check out Bhumi's golden shimmery heels.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut ace checkered pantsuit look gracefully

Nushrat Bharucha's white ensemble

On the occasion of Dusshera, Nushrat Bharucha went for an ethnic white look. Her blouse had flare sleeves paired with a floral designed pallu. For glam, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star opted for heavy accessories and minimal makeup. She stunned in oxidant neckpiece and silver kadas. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's photos.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's mood these days matches all the Powerpuff Girls; this pic is proof

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has many projects in her bag including Durgavati and Takht. Meantime, Nushrat Bharucha will share the silver screen with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming flick Chhalaang. The film will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar posts workout selfie amid lockdown, fans praise actor's discipline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.