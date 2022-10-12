Bill Murray Reaches Settlement Of Over $100,000 For Alleged On-set Misbehaviour: Report

Bill Murray has reportedly settled things with a 'much younger' woman he allegedly assaulted on the sets of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal. According to a report published by Puck, the veteran reached a settlement of more than $100,000 with the female production staffer who was allegedly straddled and kissed through a mask by Bill.

Being Mortal had shut down its production in April after the incident between the duo, with Bill later telling BBC that he had a 'difference of opinion with a woman', further adding that he 'did something funny' which wasn't taken in the same spirit.

Bill Murray reaches settlement of more than $100,000 for alleged on-set misconduct

According to Puck, which cited multiple sources, the alleged misconduct happened as Murray believed the female staffer was 'flirting with him'. The outlet mentioned that in one instance where Bill and the woman were near a bed that was a part of the production, he started 'kissing her body and straddling her'.

The report also mentioned Murray took the instance to be 'jestful' as opposed to the woman, who "interpreted his actions as entirely sexual" and was left 'horrified'. A complaint was then filed against Murray by the woman in question and a second staffer who saw the alleged instance.

Talking to BBC in May this year, Murray addressed the incident, mentioning, "I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production."

It is also known that as a part of the settlement, the staffer has agreed to maintain confidentiality and dismiss legal claims she might make against the film's producers. The movie is yet to resume production, with an expected date out of sight.

