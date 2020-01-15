Billy Porter Looks Chic And Stylish In These Exquisite Experimental Ensembles

With an affinity for extravagant gender-bending looks, Billy Porter has become one of the most-watched celebrities on the red carpet for exquisite and glamorous looks. He is well-known among fans for his unique sense of fashion and style. His over-the-top red carpet looks keep making headlines and his confidence to slay in every outfit is admired by the fans from around the world.

Experimental looks of Billy Porter:

The Green Hues

Billy was recently spotted wearing a mint green and dark green jumpsuit for Critics Choice Awards 2020. He was seen sporting a custom made Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuit. The jumpsuit had a structured torso and wide-legged bottoms. He completed his look with beautiful butterfly motifs on the shoulder and hands. He also paired the ensemble with some traditional silver jewellery.

It is all about feathers

Billy Porter made headlines for his stunning all-white ensemble with an exaggerated feather trail at the back. Porter, opted for a custom made Alex Vinash outfit. He paired his look with white jimmy choo boots and a clutch that had 4,000 Swarovski Crystals.

The Cape look

For another awards red carpet look, Billy opted for a long cape-like nude-coloured gown. His outfit was by Hogan McLaughlin and he paired it with Coach black boots to complete the look. He went in for silver jewellery by Konstantino jewels.

Twist to the tuxedo look

Billy is known for his unique sense of style and amazing fashion choices. Here he opted for a custom made beige coloured Randi Rahm tuxedo with an exaggerated cape-sleeves. The whole outfit had floral embellishments on it that added perfect amount of shine. He completed his look with white boots and rings.

Image Courtesy: Billy Porter Instagram

