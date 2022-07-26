'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Reveals Film Won't Be Like Chadwick Boseman-starrer

Last week, Marvel Studios unveiled the most awaited trailer of the forthcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie's trailer gave fans a glimpse of the enigmatic Kingdom of Wakanda but without its King T'Challa. The upcoming movie is the sequel to the late Chadwick Boseman-starrer 2018 film Black Panther. After Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise, the makers of the film decided not to recast T'Challa but continue Boseman's legacy in the film with a new story. However, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's cast recently revealed the new film will be nothing like the 2018 flick but will be its "own thing."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright in the main roles. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the film's cast talked about honouring Chadwick Boseman and why it is important for them to get the film right. Danai Gurira called Boseman the cast's "brother" and mentioned how they wanted to honour the late actor and had the same in their mind while filming the movie. She said, "The most important thing, of course, was honouring our brother, our leader, and our king."

Black Panther 2 cast reveals how the film is different

Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku in the film, also added how honouring Boseman was at the forefront of their minds, spirits and hearts. He also added, "here was this amazing impact that the first Black Panther had, so the need, I think, was to really solidify that these characters and this world have an arc. It wasn’t a one-time momentous thing." The actor further made sure that the audience must know the upcoming film is nothing like that of the first instalment and said, "This is going to be its own thing."

Talking about how the film is different, Duke said, "This narrative has evolved, and it’s changed, just like all the characters and the circumstances of Wakanda itself. For me in particular, I just had to let go of the expectation of this being anything like the first movie and allow this movie to be its own thing."

The upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is helmed by Ryan Coogler. The movie is in the fourth phase of the MCU and will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Image: AP