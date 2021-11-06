'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Shoot Halted Temporarily After Letitia Wright's Injury

Black Panther has been among the popular and successful superhero films that the past decade could claim. The movie has assumed more significance as it was one of the famous ventures of Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year. Ever since MCU announced the second instalment of the popular franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans were waiting in anticipation for its release.

As the venture is gearing up for release next year and the production has been underway this year, new reports suggest that the shooting has been temporarily halted following the injury to lead actor Letitia Wright. The actor had suffered an injury during the shooting of the movie in August.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shooting halted temporarily

The shooting of Black Panther 2, as per a report on Variety, will resume in the first half of 2022. Wright had suffered the injury during the shooting of a sequence involving a stunt rig on the sets in Boston. The shooting of the film has since continued without her in Atlanta. The actor has been hospitalized in London during this period.

Her representatives, issued a statement that she was recovering from her injuries sustained on the sets. She also asked her fans to her in their prayers.

Letitia plays the role of Shuri in the Black Panther franchise. She plays the role of T'Challa's sister, a 16-year-old who is known for her expertise in designing new and innovative technology.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being helmed by Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker had also directed the first instalment of the franchise. He has also penned the screenplay of the movie alongside Joe Robert Cole.

The sequel also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. Marvel had announced that they would not recast for the role of Chadwick Boseman.

The first instalment had released on February 16, 2018, in the USA and went on to earn around $1.3 billion at the box office. It also became the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win an Academy Award as it bagged honours for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been announced for release on November 11, 2022.