Blackpink Jennie Steps Out To Attend Paris Fashion Week With Bandaid On Face

Blackpink's Jennie recently stepped out for the Paris Fashion Week with a bandaid under her right eye as she suffered from an injury while working out. As soon as the singer was spotted by the shutterbugs, fans could not stop gushing over her new beauty mark. Being Chanel's brand ambassador, she attended the brand's Fall Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear show in a remarkable look.

Talking about Jennie's fashionable look, she wore a white jumpsuit and paired it with a black purse and heels. She then kept a winged eyeliner with smoky eyes and complimented her makeup with a peachy foundation and pink lips. Also, the genius behind her makeup looks patched the bandaid on her face in such a way that it almost appeared invisible at first.

Even though the singer's look appeared effortless, she revealed that the beauty routine in fact took around three hours and it required her to put her face in an ice bath to pull it all together.

Later, the K-pop artist posted on Weverse, which is a fan community, and wrote, "I was taking care of my health during the break, eating well, sleeping well, but I tripped while exercising and fell down so I got a bit of a scar on my face ... It’s still healing, so I think I’m going to wear a bandage on my face for a while."

About Blackpink's Jennie Kim

The K-pop singer debuted as a member of the popular girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Jennie is the main rapper of the South Korean girl band and she rose to fame due to her fashion sense and on-stage presence. She was the first member of Blackpink to release her debut song in 2018 titled SOLO. While the singer was on her Born Pink World Tour from October 2022, it was announced that she will be making her debut in the HBO television series The Idol.